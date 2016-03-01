Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
MELBOURNE Australia pace bowler James Pattinson has suffered a recurrence of shin soreness that kept him on the sidelines for much of January and been ordered to rest for the remainder of the season.
The right-arm quick, who missed Australia's domestic Twenty20 competition in January, returned to the international field in the second test against New Zealand in Christchurch where he impressed with his pace and bristling aggression.
The 25-year-old took six wickets in the match at Hagley Oval, including 4-77 in New Zealand's second innings that helped reduce the target Australia needed to chase to seal the seven-wicket victory.
"James had a recurrence of his left shin soreness following the second test in Christchurch and had follow-up scans in Melbourne yesterday," Cricket Australia physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement on Tuesday.
"These scans have shown some inflammation around the shin consistent with bone stress.
"James will now require some time off to allow this injury to resolve and will not be available for the remainder of the domestic cricket season."
Pattinson was not in Australia's squad for their short limited overs tour of South Africa before the World Twenty20 in India, which begins next week.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
STOCKHOLM Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has forged his reputation on spectacular goalscoring feats but his former Sweden team mate Jonas Olsson believes the striker's success is built as much on physical strength as technique.