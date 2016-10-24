Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero’s status as the Premier League side’s reserve goalkeeper.
MELBOURNE Australia fast bowler James Pattinson is ready to return to cricket next month after being out of action since February due to injury but has ruled out playing tests this year.
The right-arm quick returned from injury in the second test against New Zealand in Christchurch but was then sidelined due to a bone stress injury in his leg and then a relapse of stress fractures in his back.
The 26-year-old said he was considering a grade-cricket comeback in early November, with a potential start in the Melbourne Renegades' Twenty20 Big Bash campaign and a Sheffield Shield game before Christmas.
"I'm off my long run next week. I'll probably be playing grade cricket in the next couple of weeks and then see how I go from there," Pattinson told reporters.
"I haven't ruled out playing international cricket (this summer). I probably won't play test cricket."
Australia begin a three-test series against South Africa next month before hosting New Zealand for three one-day internationals and three tests against Pakistan.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.