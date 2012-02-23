Australian captain Michael Clarke has said he was partly responsible for the sacking of former skipper Ricky Ponting from the one-day squad.

Clarke wrote about how difficult the decision had been in a newspaper column on Thursday, while adding that the 37-year-old Ponting remained a "huge part of our test team."

"I'm 100 percent part of the selection panel - that's part now of the captain's job," he wrote in a New Ltd column. "We've made this decision as a panel.

"It is tough not having the great Ricky Ponting out there... playing one-day cricket for us but that's the decision we've made."

Clarke replaced Ponting as captain after England completed a 3-1 Ashes series win on Australian soil in January last year, becoming part of the national side's selection panel.

Ponting's axing from the one-day side earlier this week as Australia build a side for the 2015 World Cup triggered fierce debate in the country.

Without peer in the 50-overs game, Ponting has racked up 13,704 runs in 375 matches at an average of 42, also winning three World Cups in his 17-year career, two as skipper.

After accepting his one-day international career was over, Ponting said he would continue in test cricket and hoped to play in the 2013 Ashes.

His test place had also been under pressure at the end of last year but he responded with 544 runs at an average of 108 as hosts Australia whitewashed India 4-0.

