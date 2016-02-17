Australia's Peter Siddle (L) reacts as New Zealand's Tom Latham hits a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval, in South Australia, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle has been ruled out of the second test against New Zealand due to a back injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

Siddle, 31, played in the first test, taking three wickets to help Australia to victory by an innings and 52 runs.“Peter experienced some discomfort in his back during the first test in Wellington and has not recovered sufficiently enough to play the test," CA physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement.

The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Saturday.

