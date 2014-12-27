MELBOURNE Steven Smith fell eight runs short of a maiden double-century on Saturday but produced 192 reasons why he should eventually take over the captaincy from Michael Clarke full-time after day two of the third test against India.

Smith's batting has gone from strength to strength since his first century during Australia's lost Ashes series on English soil last year, but the 25-year-old's stunning knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground propelled him to a new level.

After another unconvincing performance from Australia's makeshift top order, Smith, in Clarke's number four position, has also taken over the regular skipper's role as chief rescuer, steadying the ship and anchoring the tail to build big totals.

Resuming on 259-5 with wicketkeeper Brad Haddin, Smith was the last wicket to fall, having driven his team to 530 before India reached 108-1 at stumps, still 422 runs behind.

Smith's 192 was his third hundred in three test matches and seventh of his career, all scored since August last year when he struck an unbeaten 138 at The Oval.

It was arguably his finest innings, however, showing complete control over his craft and an ability to shift up and down gears at whim throughout the seven hours at the crease.

"I started pretty slow yesterday. I was two off about 30 balls from memory," he told reporters. "It was just about being patient and letting the bowlers keep coming back and getting tired.

"I think we were able to do that and reap the rewards late yesterday and today as well.

"I feel pretty good at the crease. Everything is working for me at the moment which is nice and the most pleasing thing is that we've got 530 runs on the board and that's a very good first innings total for us."

Smith smacked 15 boundaries and two sixes but was only cavalier after surpassing 150.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni appeared to give up hope of getting him out, spreading the field far and wide to give him easy singles in a vain bid to dislodge tail-enders Mitchell Johnson (28) and Ryan Harris (74), who stuck barnacle-like to their task.

Smith, who led Australia to victory in the second test in Brisbane with a match-winning 133, became the first Australian player to score centuries in his first two tests as captain.

By virtually batting away India's hopes of victory, he has all but sealed the four-test series for Australia, who lead 2-0.

"When anybody is in such form, you hope you have a bit of luck and get them out early," said India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

