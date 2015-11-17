SYDNEY Top order batsman Shaun Marsh was called into the Australia squad for the third test against New Zealand on Wednesday along with pace bowler James Pattinson and left arm spinner Steve O'Keefe.

Marsh comes in as a like-for-like replacement for Usman Khawaja, who will miss the Adelaide match with a hamstring injury, while Pattinson replaces Mitchell Johnson, who retired at the end of the second test on Tuesday.

Australia will take a 1-0 series lead to the Adelaide Oval for the world's first day-night test match, which starts on Nov. 27, after a 208-run win in Brisbane and a draw in Perth.

Seamer Peter Siddle, who was included in the squad for the first two tests but did not make the team, will be hoping to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the pace unit.

Pattinson might get his chance to play a first test in nearly two years, however, as he is more of a strike bowler and skipper Steve Smith has suggested Hazlewood might need a rest to manage his workload.

The 25-year-old right-arm quick bowler has played just 13 tests since his debut against New Zealand four years ago as injuries have taken their toll.

"James has made a good return to (Sheffield) Shield cricket following his injury and has earned this recall," head selector Rod Marsh said.

"He has worked incredibly hard and we are confident that he is ready to perform at Test level if selected."

Left-armer O'Keefe, 30, played his only test against Pakistan last year and has been included so Australia can pair him with offspinner Nathan Lyon if the Adelaide Oval looks like being particularly conducive to spin under the lights.

"We are unsure what conditions we will see there," Marsh added.

"Stephen was included in our squad that was to go to Bangladesh and if he should get an opportunity, we think he will make the most of it."

Marsh gets another chance to prove himself in test cricket after failing with a duck and a two when he batted at number four during the fourth Ashes test earlier this year.

The 32-year-old joins his all-rounder brother in the squad after a string of other candidates to replace Usman Khawaja failed to impress in Sheffield Shield matches over the weekend.

"Shaun was unlucky to miss out on the squad for the first two tests and since then has scored consistently in Sheffield Shield, so we believe he deserves this opportunity," said Marsh.

Squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith (captain), Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve O'Keefe.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)