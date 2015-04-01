Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after India's Umesh Yadav was bowled out during their Cricket World Cup semi-final match in Sydney, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Christo

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, the player of the tournament at the recent cricket World Cup, will be out for up to three weeks after suffering a minor knee injury.

The 25-year-old left-arm paceman climbed to the top of the world's one-day international rankings for bowlers after taking 22 wickets in Australia's World Cup winning campaign but suffered a left knee niggle during the closing stages.

"Mitchell had some knee soreness during the later stages of the World Cup," team physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a report on Cricket Australia's website.

"He will have a short period off to rest and recover, before being reassessed by CA medical staff.

"We estimate his recovery time will be between two-three weeks."

Australia will hope to have a fully fit Starc for their tours to the Caribbean and England in June and July. The team will play two tests against West Indies in June before the five-test Ashes series starts in England in July.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)