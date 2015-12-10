Australia's Mitchell Starc uses crutches as he walks to the presentation ceremony after the third day of the third cricket test match against New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval, in South Australia, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Australian left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has decided to undergo surgery on his ankle and is likely to miss the World Twenty20 in India early next year, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Starc has long suffered from bone spurs in his right ankle and decided to take the opportunity to have an operation to resolve the problem while sidelined by a foot injury sustained against New Zealand.

"Mitchell met with specialists late last week to get an opinion on his recent foot injury and ongoing right ankle impingement," the team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a news release.

"After discussions with specialists, and in consultation with Mitchell, we believe the best course of action would be for Mitchell to have the surgery for his ankle impingement now while he is currently laid off with the stress fracture in his foot.

"His return to play timeframes will be clearer once the surgery is complete but it is unlikely that he will be available for the ICC World T20."

Starc had established himself as Australia's test spearhead this year but has long been one of their biggest bowling threats in the shorter formats of the game.

The sixth World Twenty20 takes place in India from March 11 to April 3. Australia have never won the trophy, their best finish being in 2010 when they were beaten by England in the final.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)