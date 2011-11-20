South Africa's Vernon Philander (front) celebrates with Captain Graeme Smith after bowling out Australia's Shane Watson for a duck during the fourth day of the second test cricket match in Johannesburg November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Vernon Philander of South Africa misses a Patrick Cummins delivery during the fourth day of the second test cricket match against Australia in Johannesburg November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG Seamer Vernon Philander claimed two wickets to give South Africa the early advantage in Australia's fourth-innings run-chase on the penultimate day of the second and final test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Australia reached the tea break on the fourth day on 64 for two, still a long way from their victory target of 310.

Australia's hopes of levelling the series lay with Usman Khawaja, on 26 not out, and former captain Ricky Ponting, who was on 23 at the break.

The visitors are chasing the highest winning score in a test at the Wanderers, but would have faced an ever bigger target were it not for fast bowler Pat Cummins's impressive burst after lunch.

South Africa resumed on 314 for seven, Vernon Philander and Dale Steyn having added 48 for the eighth wicket, but were disappointed to lose Philander for 23 off the first ball of the second session.

Cummins produced a vicious, well-directed lifter which brushed Philander's glove before going through to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin. Umpire Billy Bowden gave the batsman out after a long delay, with Philander asking for a review before the decision was confirmed.

Cummins then fired in an impressive yorker to bowl Morne Morkel first ball, before Steyn unleashed some terrific late hitting to collect three sixes, with his innings of 41 lifting South Africa's total to 339.

The 18-year-old Cummins eventually had Steyn caught behind to finish with six for 79 on his debut.

The Australian second innings had a dramatic start as Shane Watson (0) withdrew his bat from the second delivery and was bowled by Philander, who swung the ball away before getting it to nip back off the pitch.

Phil Hughes scored 11 before he pushed hard off the back foot at a Philander delivery that bounced more than expected outside off stump, edging a catch to second slip.

IMPRESSIVE PONTING

Australia were 19 for two in the third over and it was left to Khawaja and Ponting to save them from further setbacks with a watchful partnership.

Ponting was particularly impressive as he left the ball well outside off stump and he was clinical in putting away the bad delivery.

Hashim Amla's century and the sensible eighth-wicket stand had left Australia facing a tricky target.

Amla scored 105 before Philander's and Steyn's eighth-wicket partnership took South Africa to 314 for seven at lunch.

Amla resumed on his overnight score of 89 and went to make his 14th century in his 53rd test in the 10th over of the morning as he wristily dabbed Peter Siddle through gully for his 14th four.

The over ended badly for South Africa, however, as Ashwell Prince was run out for two after both he and Amla hesitated over a quick single to Ponting on the off side.

Six overs earlier, the home side had lost the wicket of AB de Villiers for 73 after he drove loosely at a full, wide delivery from Cummins and was caught by Australia captain Michael Clarke at second slip.

Amla's five-and-a-half-hour innings ended when he edged a fine delivery from left-arm paceman Mitchell Johnson, which bounced and seamed across him, to wicketkeeper Haddin.

Australia are 1-0 down in the series and have to win this test to avoid their first series defeat in South Africa since 1970.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)