India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against Australia at a sweltering Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Dhoni returns to lead India after missing the first test defeat in Adelaide with a thumb injury, while Steve Smith is standing in for the injured Michael Clarke for the remainder of the series.

India made three changes with Dhoni replacing Wriddhiman Saha behind the wickets, all rounder Ravichandran Ashwin coming in for spinner Karn Sharma and fast bowler Umesh Yadav replacing Mohammed Shami.

"It looks like a good wicket, something extra for the fast bowlers compared to the Adelaide wicket but it's quite hot which means after the first hour the batsmen may enjoy it," Dhoni said.

"Over the years, on some of (the) fastest tracks, we've actually done quite well. It will be a learning process for all of the youngsters. It's a fresh challenge and we'll put up a strong fight."

Australia handed a test debut to Josh Hazlewood and left-armer Mitchell Starc was recalled in an overhaul of the pace attack with Ryan Harris injured and Peter Siddle dropped.

Batsman Shaun Marsh, who scored 17 runs in four tests on India's last tour of Australia, was also recalled in place of Clarke, joining his younger brother Mitch in the side.

"I think it's a decent toss to lose," said Smith.

"The wicket might have a little bit in it early on and if our bowlers can get in the right areas hopefully we can create some chances this morning.

"The boys are just raring to go."

Australia won the first test in Adelaide by 48 runs at the weekend to take a 1-0 lead in the series, which was rejigged in the wake of the death of Phillip Hughes and concludes with matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

The hosts have not lost a test at the Gabba since 1988, while India's best result in five matches at the ground was a draw on their last visit in 2003.

