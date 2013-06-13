Sturridge's Liverpool future to be discussed after season
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
LONDON Australia batsman David Warner has issued an apology for getting involved in a late night bar-room fracas with young England player Joe Root.
Warner told a news conference on Thursday that he was sorry his actions had let down his team mates, the fans and Cricket Australia, and apologised to Root.
Earlier, the batsman was suspended until the first Ashes test on July 10 and fined 11,500 Australian dollars ($10,900) for his part in the incident which occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Birmingham after Australia's Champions Trophy defeat by England.
British media reported that the "unprovoked physical attack", in the words of the England and Wales Cricket Board, was triggered by Root wearing a fancy dress wig in Australia's green-and-gold colours as a beard.
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Clare Fallon)
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge's future at the Merseyside club will be assessed at the end of the season, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
KRASNOYARSK, Russia Russia has never had a state-sponsored doping programme, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, after the association of National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) called for a temporary blanket ban on Russia from international sport.
Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.