City hit back to earn a draw with Liverpool
Manchester City had to come from behind to hold Liverpool 1-1 as both teams lost ground in the Premier League following victories for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Australia opening batsman David Warner scored his sixth century in 11 test innings on day four of the first test against India on Friday. Here is a list of Warner's recent scores.
Australia v India, Adelaide - 145 & 102
Australia v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi - 19 & 58
Australia v Pakistan, Dubai - 133 & 29
Australia v South Africa - 135 & 145
Australia v South Africa - 70 & 66
Australia v South Africa - 12 & 115
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LONDON Young midfielder Dele Alli's ability to surprise Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino apparently knows no bounds.
March 19 Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur kept up the distant chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Southampton to cut the gap to 10 points on Sunday.