Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
(Reuters)- - Disgraced batsman David Warner's hopes of playing in the third Ashes test looked slim on Friday after he failed in both innings of Australia A's tour match against a Zimbabwe Select XI in Harare.
After managing just six in his side's first innings, Warner was out for 11 on Friday as he battled for 36 balls to find his rhythm against a modest home attack.
The 26-year-old is still officially part of Australia's Ashes squad, but has been sent to the A team in the hope he would spend some time in the middle after a turbulent period off the pitch.
Warner was fined by Cricket Australia for an expletive-laden Twitter attack on two Australian journalists in May, and just a month later was sent home from the Champions Trophy and suspended from playing for his country until the Ashes series in England following an altercation with English batsman Joe Root.
Australia A finish their match against the Zimbabwe Select XI on Saturday before heading to Pretoria to play the first of two unofficial test matches against South Africa A, starting on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton went faster and further than anyone else as his Mercedes team again led the way in pre-season testing on Tuesday while some others struggled to get into gear.