Australia batsman David Warner has a score to settle with the West Indies.

The ultra-aggressive opener has dominated every opposition he has faced since making his test debut four years ago, with one exception, the West Indies.

In five tests against the Caribbean side, Warner has managed just 269 runs at an average of 26.90, almost half his overall career average of 50.48.

The 29-year-old now wants to make amends and cash in when the first test starts in Hobart on Thursday.

"We have to come out and execute our skills as well as we can," Warner told Sky Sports when asked about his strategy.

"As a batting unit we know they are going to come real hard in the first session."

Warner has been in great form in recent weeks, smashing 592 runs at 98.66 in the recent three-test series against New Zealand, and Australia will go into the series as heavy favourites.

The West Indies were thrashed in their lone warm-up match against a youthful and inexperienced make-up side but Warner remains wary of their pace bowlers.

"We will have to be on top of our game," he said. "Don't take that as gospel how they got beat comprehensively because we know what they are like."

Paceman Kemar Roach, who has long tormented Australian sides, said the tourists were unfazed that many people were dismissing their chances of winning.

"I love being the underdogs," Roach said.

"If we can come out on top then it's going to be a whole different story -- they will change their mouths."

