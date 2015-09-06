England's Steven Finn consoles Australia's David Warner as he leaves the field injuredAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

MELBOURNE Australia opening batsman David Warner faces a race to be fit for the start of the Bangladesh tour after suffering a broken thumb during Australia's one-day international win over England at Lord's on Saturday.

The test vice-captain was struck by a venomous delivery from paceman Steven Finn and immediately ruled out for the remaining three ODIs against England.

With a recuperation period of four to six weeks, Warner may struggle to be fit for the first test in Chittagong starting on Oct. 9, meaning Australia may need an entirely new opening partnership after the retirement of Chris Rogers.

Aaron Finch, who has been playing for Yorkshire, has been called in to the ODI squad for the remainder of the England tour.

Joe Burns and Cameron Bancroft are considered leading contenders to push for selection in the test side, though all-rounder Shane Watson also has experience opening the batting.

Australia, seeking to rebuild under new captain Steven Smith, play two tests in Bangladesh, with the second match in Mirpur on Oct. 17.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)