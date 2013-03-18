SYDNEY Suspended vice-captain Shane Watson will rejoin the Australian squad for the final test against India, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

Watson was dropped from the Australian squad for the third test in Mohali after failing to present three ideas on how the team could improve following their defeats in the first two tests.

Mitchell Johnson, James Pattinson and Usman Khawaja were also sacked from the squad for the same reason.

Following the disciplinary action, Watson had returned home to be with his pregnant wife for the birth of their first child.

"I've had several constructive discussions with team management back in Mohali over the past few days," Watson said in a statement issued by CA.

"We've spoken about how we are going to work together to move forward, as Australia attempts to climb back to the top of the ICC rankings.

"I've a burning ambition to be an Australian test player for as long as I can be and help Australia win those big test series' as well as the big ICC tournaments."

The incident reached a crisis situation after CA high performance manager Pat Howard described Watson as "sometimes" a team player.

Watson, who will fly out of Sydney on Monday night, said he has spoken to Howard and has sorted out the differences.

"I have also had a number of chats with Pat Howard over the last week and we are both now on the same page and are really looking forward to working together to get Australia to be the best team in the world," the all-rounder added.

Delhi hosts the fourth test from Friday.

