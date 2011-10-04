Australia's Shane Watson celebrates taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardane during the third day of their third and final test in Colombo September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia captain Michael Clarke has confirmed his deputy Shane Watson will continue to open the batting in South Africa, despite media reports claiming the all-rounder was contemplating a movie down the order to revive his form.

The rigour of opening for Australia and bowling regularly appears to have taken a toll on Watson's batting with the right-hander managing just 85 runs in three tests in last month's 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka.

In a recent interview, Watson said moving down the batting order might reduce his workload and suit the side but his captain believes otherwise.

"My mind hasn't changed since Sri Lanka," Clarke told reporters in Sydney Tuesday.

"Right now, I think he's best for the team opening the batting and that's certainly where he'll bat in South Africa."

New South Wales coach Anthony Stuart has been quoted in the Indian media as saying they would not ask Watson to bowl in the ongoing Twenty20 Champions League tournament in southern India after receiving a request from Cricket Australia.

Australia will travel to South Africa to play two Twenty20, three one-day internationals and two tests matches from Oct 13- Nov 21.

Clarke said he was expecting a tough tour.

"Playing anybody on their home soil is always harder because you know your conditions so well but... I'm confident if we're at our best, we can beat any team anywhere in the world.

"They have had a lot of success in their own country, so it's as tough a challenge as you face in world cricket, no doubt."

