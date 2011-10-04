West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Australia captain Michael Clarke has confirmed his deputy Shane Watson will continue to open the batting in South Africa, despite media reports claiming the all-rounder was contemplating a movie down the order to revive his form.
The rigour of opening for Australia and bowling regularly appears to have taken a toll on Watson's batting with the right-hander managing just 85 runs in three tests in last month's 1-0 series victory in Sri Lanka.
In a recent interview, Watson said moving down the batting order might reduce his workload and suit the side but his captain believes otherwise.
"My mind hasn't changed since Sri Lanka," Clarke told reporters in Sydney Tuesday.
"Right now, I think he's best for the team opening the batting and that's certainly where he'll bat in South Africa."
New South Wales coach Anthony Stuart has been quoted in the Indian media as saying they would not ask Watson to bowl in the ongoing Twenty20 Champions League tournament in southern India after receiving a request from Cricket Australia.
Australia will travel to South Africa to play two Twenty20, three one-day internationals and two tests matches from Oct 13- Nov 21.
Clarke said he was expecting a tough tour.
"Playing anybody on their home soil is always harder because you know your conditions so well but... I'm confident if we're at our best, we can beat any team anywhere in the world.
"They have had a lot of success in their own country, so it's as tough a challenge as you face in world cricket, no doubt."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.