PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka paceman Chanaka Welagedara is doubtful for the second test against Australia starting in Kandy Thursday because of a knee injury, while the tourists have confirmed that batsman Shaun Marsh will make his debut at number three.

"We have to assess him (Walagedara) this evening and the physio will make a decision tomorrow morning," Sri Lanka captain Tillakaratne Dilshan told reporters Wednesday, hinting that Shaminda Eranga may also make his test debut.

"Eranga is in the final 13 and he may play."

Welagedara had match figures of 3-74 in the first test in Galle, including the dismissal of Australian opener Shane Watson with the opening ball of the second innings.

Australia, who won last week's match by 125 runs to take a 1-0 lead the in three-match series, have made a single change to that side, calling up Marsh as a replacement for Ricky Ponting.

The former captain returned home to be present for the birth of his second child but is expected to return for the third test.

"I could have moved to number three, Usman (Khawaja) could have batted at three... he has done it before," Australia skipper Michael Clarke said.

"I thought for the benefit of the team, that straight swap Shaun in for Ricky... probably causes less disruption to the other boys."

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by John O'Brien)