Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 7/1/17 Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq reacts as he walks off the ground after being caught by Australia's Nathan Lyon. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 7/1/17 Australia's Nathan Lyon kicks the ball after it landed near him. REUTERS/David Gray

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Third Test cricket match - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - 7/1/17 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with team mates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY Australia completed a 220-run victory over Pakistan on the fifth day of the third test on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

The hosts had won the opening day-night test in Brisbane by 39 runs and the second test in Melbourne by an innings and 18 runs.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)