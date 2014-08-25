Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi bowls as Sri Lanka's Kaushal Silva (R) watches during their second day of first test cricket match of the series in Dhaka January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi has become the fifth off-spinner in recent months to be reported to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an illegal bowling action.

The 23-year-old's action was found suspect during Bangladesh's 177-run loss in the second one-day international (ODI) against the West Indies in Grenada on Friday, the governing body said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake and New Zealand's Kane Williamson were reported and then later banned from bowling by the ICC after tests showed they have illegal actions.

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal and Zimbabwe's Prosper Utseya, both of whom bowl off-spin, were also reported earlier this month.

Gazi, who has played 10 tests and 19 ODIs, has to undergo testing within 21 days as per the ICC regulations but can continue bowling until the results are known.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Greg Stutchbury)