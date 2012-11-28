Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
KHULNA, Bangladesh Bangladesh have called up uncapped middle-order batsman Mominul Haque to replace injured Shakib Al Hasan for the first two one-day internationals against West Indies.
All-rounder Shakib has been ruled out of the matches with a shin injury.
"There is no suitable all-rounder at the moment, so we were in a dilemma whether to pick a bowler or a batsman," said chief selector Akram Khan on Wednesday.
"At the end of the day we went for Mominul because team management preferred a batsman. We have some part-time bowlers, hopefully they will complete Shakib's job as a bowler."
The first two one-dayers of the five-match series will be held in Khulna on November 30 and Dec 2.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League hopes were crushed by mid-table Belgian side Gent, who booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-2 draw at Wembley on Thursday as the hosts paid the penalty for Dele Alli's first-half red card.