COLOMBO Sri Lanka took a 106-run first innings lead over Bangladesh after being bowled out for 346 on day three of the second and final test on Monday.

By lunch, Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal (13) and Jahurul Islam (nine) had erased 23 runs of the deficit without being separated.

Sri Lanka resumed on 294 for six and a lot depended on how long Kumar Sangakkara (139) could bat with the lower order to give them the hosts a healthy first innings lead.

Starting the day at 127, Sangakkara, however, added only 12 runs to his overnight score when he went for a drive off Abul Hasan and, after an agonisingly long delay, the third umpire ruled him out caught behind by Mushfiqur Rahim.

Sangakkara faced 289 balls and hit 11 fours during his third century in this series.

Spinner Sohag Gazi dismissed Nuwan Kulasekara for 22 when the batsman gave Mushfiqur his fifth catch of the innings and bowled Rangana Herath (three) to finish with figures of three for 111.

Mahmudullah removed Shaminda Eranga (15) to end the Sri Lankan innings.

