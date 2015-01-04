DHAKA All-rounder Soumya Sarkar, who made his debut against Zimbabwe last month, has been rewarded for his strong domestic performance with a spot in Bangladesh's 15-man World Cup squad.

The 21-year-old Sarkar played his only one-day international in the final match of the five-ODI series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka, which the hosts won 5-0.

Besides Sarkar, who has scored heavily in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division competition, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and attacking batsman Sabbir Rahman also made their debuts against Zimbabwe and were named in the World Cup party.

"We have tried to select a balanced team," Bangladesh chief selector Faruque Ahmed told reporters on Sunday.

"So, we have enrolled a few all-rounders into the squad."

Bangladesh will be led by fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza while all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named vice-captain.

The Cricket World Cup will be staged in Australia and New Zealand from Feb. 14 to March 29.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam

