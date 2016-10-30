Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 29/10/16. Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes (R) plays a shot as England's wicketkeeper Jonathan Bairstow looks on. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 29/10/16. England's Zafar Ansari (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 29/10/16. Bangladesh's Mohammad Mahmudullah (2nd L) plays a shot off the bowling of England's Ben Stokes. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 29/10/16. Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes (R) is congratulated by his teammate Mohammad Mahmudullah after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 30/10/16. Fans of Bangladesh's cricket team cheer in the stands . REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 30/10/16. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (C) is bowled. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 30/10/16. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) plays a shot as England's wicketkeeper Jonathan Bairstow (L) and Joe Root look on. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Cricket - Bangladesh v England - Second Test cricket match - Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh - 30/10/16. England's Moeen Ali (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

DHAKA Bangladesh made England pay for wasted chances and extended their lead to 244 before lunch on the third day of the second and final test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

On a surface offering turn for the spinners and trouble for batsmen, the hosts raised hope of a series-levelling victory by reaching 268 for seven at the break, having resumed on 152-3.

Shuvagata Hom was unbeaten on 15, with Sabbir Rahman's dismissal to Adil Rashid sending the players in for lunch.

Imrul Kayes, unbeaten overnight, and Shakib Al Hasan added 48 for the fourth wicket during a chance-filled partnership.

Kayes was dropped twice before off-spinner Moeen Ali finally trapped him leg before for 78.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow missed a stumping chance with Shakib on 16 before Ben Duckett grassed a simple catch in the deep with the batsman on 23.

England also missed two review opportunities with replays showing the umpire's decisions would have been overturned and Shakib continued to frustrate the tourists with a stroke-filled innings of 41 featuring six fours.

Bangladesh lost Shakib and captain Mushfiqur Rahim on the same score, with leg-spinner Rashid breaking the fifth-wicket stand in his first over of the day.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has troubled Mushfiqur (nine) throughout the test series and had the right-hander edge to Alastair Cook after the Pakistan captain was dropped on six.

Sabbir and Hom continued to attack the bowlers in a brisk stand of 30. A few heated words were exchanged between players from both sides during the partnership, prompting the umpires to intervene.

Rashid ended the stand with a straight delivery trapping Sabbir leg before for 15.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ian Ransom)