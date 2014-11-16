Bangladesh bowled out Zimbabwe for 262 in the second innings to win the third test in Chittagong by 186 runs on the final day on Sunday and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Jubair Hossain and Shuvagata Hom picked up two wickets apiece as the visitors caved in before the tea break.

Regis Chakabva was stranded on 89 at the non-striker's end when the final wicket fell for Zimbabwe on Sunday. Opener Sikandar Raza made 65.

Leg-spinner Jubair had also taken his maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings as Zimbabawe conceded a lead of 129 runs, replying to Bangladesh's 503.

The hosts' huge total was set up by centuries from left-handed openers Imrul Kayes (130) and Tamim Iqbal (109), who combined for a record opening partnership of 224 for Bangladesh.

Tamim also scored a 65 in Bangladesh's second innings while number three batsman Mominul Haque compiled a 131, his third test hundred.

The hosts won the first test in Dhaka by three wickets and took a 2-0 lead at Khulna with a 162-run win.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)