DHAKA Bangladesh's teenage fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been rewarded for his strong limited overs performances with a call-up to the squad for next week's first test against South Africa.

The 19-year-old left-arm paceman made his international debut in the three-match series against two-time world champions India in June and his 13 wickets meant Bangladesh won their first series against their neighbours.

Mustafizur stunned the top Indian batsmen with his control and change of pace, winning the man-of-the-series award, and on Sunday it was the South Africans who found themselves on the receiving end in their second ODI.

He took 3-38 as South Africa were bundled out for 162, their lowest score against the hosts. Bangladesh went on to thrash the tourists by seven wickets and level the series at 1-1.

Mustafizur will replace Abul Hasan in the squad that was named for last month's drawn test against India.

"He (Mustafizur) has shown already what he is capable of and possibly he has been the brightest find for us in recent times," Bangladesh chairman of selectors Faruque Ahmed said.

"He has also been playing all versions of cricket this season including four day games and we are confident that he will adjust quickly to the demands of test cricket.

"His inclusion means that Abul Hasan has to miss out from the squad that we had in our last test but Mustafizur deserves his call."

Spin-bowling all-rounder Mahmudullah, who missed the India series with a finger injury, replaced Shuvagata Hom as the only other change in the squad.

"Obviously his return adds depth in the batting order and some vital experience," Faruque added.

"His off-spin can also be effective and he can do the job that was expected of Shuvagata Hom who played against India.

"We have a reasonably settled squad and we prefer to give the young players a good run. The bowling has variety in pace and spin.

"As we are playing at home therefore we have the luxury of picking squads test by test but this is the best combination we have."

The first test is in Chittagong from July 21 before the second and final match in Mirpur begins on July 30.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by xx)