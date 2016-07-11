Bangladesh players celebrate their win over England, knocking them out of the Cricket World Cup tournament in Adelaide, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has ruled out a neutral venue for their home series against England should the visiting team cancel their tour of the south Asian country after the July 1 attack at an upmarket Dhaka restaurant that left 20 dead.

England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has called it a "big concern" and felt a neutral venue to host the three-one day internationals and two tests would be a "feasible" idea.

"We always believe this (neutral) is never a solution," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the local media.

"Cricket cannot stop in a country. The cricket operations of both BCB and ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) are in continuous communication regarding the England tour of Bangladesh in October.

"They are in discussion with the tour related matters, especially the logistics."

An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesman said they would follow government advice on the trip.

"A security delegate from England was supposed to come last month, but as they have tour of India after Bangladesh, I think they will do the security inspection of the two countries together," Chowdhury said.

"We will get to know when they get confirmation from the two boards."

Security has been an issue in the country previously. The Australian team postponed their Bangladesh tour last year and then pulled out of the under-19 World Cup following an advice from their government.

"We have very good track record of hosting successful international events with the support from the government and the law enforcement departments," Chowdhury said.

England were set to play three ODIs and two tests from Oct. 7 to Nov. 1 in Bangladesh.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)