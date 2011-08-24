DHAKA Angry fans wielded broom-sticks at the Bangladesh cricket team on their return to Dhaka from the disappointing tour of Zimbabwe Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, returning to test cricket after a six-year exile for political reasons, beat Bangladesh by 130 runs in a one-off match.

The home side also won the one-day international series 3-2, Bangladesh's first limited-overs series defeat by Zimbabwe in six years.

Dozens of fans gathered at Dhaka's International Airport to vent their anger and frustration, carrying banners and placards and chanting slogans against the players who were outplayed before securing consolation wins in the last two one-dayers.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan blamed lack of preparation for the poor performances.

"The three-month break (since a one-day series against Australia in April) that we had made the difference." Shakib told reporters.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Ed Osmond)