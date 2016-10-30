DHAKA Bangladesh were all out for 296 in their second innings to set England a target of 273 to win the second and final test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Resuming the third day on 152 for three, the hosts, who trail 1-0 in the series and have never beaten England in a test, were dismissed 30 minutes into the second session with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid claiming four for 52.

Opener Imrul Kayes top-scored for Bangladesh with a 78.

