DHAKA Bangladesh were all out for 220 in their first innings against England on the opening day of the second and final test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Friday.

Tamim Iqbal scored 104 for the hosts who lost their last nine wickets for 49 runs after skipper Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and opted to bat.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took five for 57 while paceman Chris Woakes took three wickets for England, who lead the series 1-0.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)