How the wheels came off British Cycling
LONDON, England For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
DHAKA A Bangladesh club cricketer peppered the field with no balls and wides to concede 92 runs in four legal deliveries in an extraordinary protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League, local media reported on Wednesday.
Lalmatia Club's Sujon Mahmud bowled 15 no balls to go with 13 wides that also raced to the boundary in his side's match against Axiom Cricketers.
His four legal deliveries went for 12 runs as Axiom won by 10 wickets.
Lalmatia had been dismissed for 88 after being put into bat with the team unimpressed at several umpiring decisions that went against them in the match on Tuesday.
"It started at the toss," Lalmatia general secretary Adnan Rahman Dipon told the Dhaka Tribune.
"My captain was not allowed to see the coin and we were sent to bat first and ... the umpires' decisions went against us."
The tournament has been plagued by umpiring controversy and Fear Fighters Sporting Club's Tasnim Hasan did something similar on Monday, conceding 69 runs in seven legitimate deliveries to protest against the umpiring.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, England For years the sporting world has wondered about the secret behind Britain Cycling's years of domination and unchallenged success.
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, two of the most popular athletes in their respective sport, have agreed to a crossover fight in the ring on August 26 in Las Vegas, Mayweather said in a tweet on Wednesday.
LONDON Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.