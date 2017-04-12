DHAKA A Bangladesh club cricketer peppered the field with no balls and wides to concede 92 runs in four legal deliveries in an extraordinary protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division Cricket League, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lalmatia Club's Sujon Mahmud bowled 15 no balls to go with 13 wides that also raced to the boundary in his side's match against Axiom Cricketers.

His four legal deliveries went for 12 runs as Axiom won by 10 wickets.

Lalmatia had been dismissed for 88 after being put into bat with the team unimpressed at several umpiring decisions that went against them in the match on Tuesday.

"It started at the toss," Lalmatia general secretary Adnan Rahman Dipon told the Dhaka Tribune.

"My captain was not allowed to see the coin and we were sent to bat first and ... the umpires' decisions went against us."

The tournament has been plagued by umpiring controversy and Fear Fighters Sporting Club's Tasnim Hasan did something similar on Monday, conceding 69 runs in seven legitimate deliveries to protest against the umpiring.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Greg Stutchbury)