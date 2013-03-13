Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after dismissing England's Craig Kieswetter for 0 in the third one-day international match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham July 12, 2010. REUTERS/Philip Brown

DHAKA, March 13 ( Reuters) - Pace bowler Mashrafe Mortaza was left out of Bangladesh's 15-man squad for the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka as he has failed to recover from a left ankle injury.

Mortaza, who picked up the injury during last month's Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament, was replaced by Nazmul Hossain for the series which begins on March 23.

"He (Mortaza) is recovering from left heel injury and was given a break to gain full fitness in time a for our next series against Zimbabwe in April-May," team physio Bhivab Singh told reporters.

Batsman Mohammad Ashraful was rewarded with a place in the one-day squad after his career best 190 helped the visitors to draw the first test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.

Ashraful replaced Naeem Islam, who was in Bangladesh's one-day squad during their 3-2 win over West Indies in December but missed the test series against Sri Lanka through injury.

Left-arm spinner Mosharraf Hossain was recalled into the side after a five-year gap. He replaced Elisa Sunny.

Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Jaharul Islam, Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Hoque, Mahmudullah, Nasir Hossain, Sohag Gazi, Abdur Razzak, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mosharraf Hossain, Abul Hasan and Ziaur Rahman.

(Reporting by Azad Majumder, editing by Pritha Sarkar)