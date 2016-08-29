Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
DHAKA Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal fractured a finger during training on Saturday and will be out for up to a month, the country's cricket board has said.
The left-hander suffered the injury to the little finger of his left hand and will likely have to sit out the team's three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan at home starting on Sept. 25.
Bangladesh are hopeful the 27-year-old will be fit before England arrive to tour the country for a series comprising three ODIs and two tests, starting on Oct. 7.
"Such injuries take about three to four weeks to heal," Bangladesh team physio Bayzidul Islam said in a statement. "We have time. He should be able to start batting in four weeks."
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.