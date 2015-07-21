South Africa captain Hashim Amla won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of their two-test series against Bangladesh at Chittagong on Tuesday.

"I think both teams probably would have batted first. It looks like it might deteriorate as well, looks a bit dry being the first day," Amla said at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

"We hope to make best use of the wicket."

This will be the first test match in seven months for South Africa, who lost the one-day international series 2-1.

The world's top test side welcome back pace spearhead Dale Steyn for the series but will be without batting mainstay AB de Villiers, who has been granted paternity leave.

Bangladesh will hope to carry the momentum from their ODI series win into the tests against South Africa, who have defeated them comprehensively in all eight of their meetings in the longest format of the game.

The hosts handed a test debut to teenage fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who has impressed in the limited-overs format.

Mushfiqur Rahim agreed with his South African counterpart that he would have batted first as well.

"It looks flat and hopefully we can bowl well and restrict them to a modest total," the Bangladesh captain said.

Teams:

South Africa: Stiaan van Zyl, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla (captain), Faf du Plessis, Temba Bavuma, JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Simon Harmer, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Liton Das, Jubair Hossain, Mohammad Shahid, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)