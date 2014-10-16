Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
LONDON Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns will stand trial on charges of perjury next October after being bailed until January by a London Crown Court on Thursday.
The charges stem from a 2012 libel action he brought against Lalit Modi, the former head of the Indian Premier League. The court ruled in Cairns's favour and ordered Modi to pay 90,000 pounds in damages.
The 44-year-old Cairns, who played 62 test matches and more than 200 one-day internationals, flew to Britain in May to be interviewed by police and the sport's anti-corruption officials in a separate investigation into allegations of match-fixing.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
Former New Zealand batsman Lou Vincent was banned for life in July from all cricket after admitting to match-fixing in games in England.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
MONACO Monaco suffered a blow ahead of their Champions League last-16 second-leg game against Manchester City on Wednesday when striker Radamel Falcao was left out of the side because of a hip injury.