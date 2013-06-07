Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Australia captain Michael Clarke has been ruled out of the side's first Champions Trophy group match against England on Saturday due to injury, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
"Michael is making steady progress in his recovery from the recent lower back injury but is yet to return to training," Cricket Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.
"He will remain in London over the coming days to continue his rehabilitation and will not be available for the first match against England on Saturday."
Kountouris said the batsman's response to treatment would determine his availability for the match against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Clarke is a key player for Australia, whose morale ahead of their title defence has already been dented by being bowled out for 65 by India in a warm-up match on Tuesday, and his absence will be a boost for hosts England.
The captain sat out that match in Cardiff after also missing last Saturday's encounter against West Indies.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.