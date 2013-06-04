England factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

England's pace attack is ideally placed to take advantage of the new rules providing for a new ball at each end. The hosts' recent home record is also good as they endeavour to win their first global 50 overs trophy.

WEAKNESSES

The top-order batting in the absence of Kevin Pietersen is one-paced and the backup pace bowling in the series loss to New Zealand was inadequate.

ODDS

5/1

KEY PLAYER

James Anderson at the peak of his powers, will be key to his team's prospects as a strike bowlers at the top, middle and end of the innings.

SQUAD

Alastair Cook (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ravi Bopara. Stuart Broad, Steven Finn, Joe Root, James Tredwell, Chris Woakes, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Tim Bresnan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Graeme Swann, Jonathan Trott.

