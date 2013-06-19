Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON England won the toss and elected to bowl in their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa amid overcast conditions at The Oval on Wednesday.
South Africa strike bowler Dale Steyn was ruled out with a groin injury having recovered from a side strain to play against the West Indies in their last group game. Rory Kleinveldt has replaced him.
England brought in paceman Steven Finn for Tim Bresnan while spinner Graeme Swann again missed out with a calf injury so James Tredwell will continue to deputise.
Teams:
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, James Tredwell, Steven Finn, James Anderson.
South Africa - Hashim Amla, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain, wicketkeeper), JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Rory Kleinveldt, Robin Peterson, Chris Morris, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.