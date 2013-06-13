LONDON Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl in their Champions Trophy Group A match against England under overcast skies at the Oval on Thursday.

England's Graeme Swann was fit enough to replace fellow spinner James Tredwell in the only change from the team which beat Australia in their opener.

The Sri Lankans also made one change following their defeat to New Zealand, with Nuwan Kulasekara coming in for Thisara Perera. A win for England would send them through to the semi-finals.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Ian Bell, Jonathan Trott, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Jos Buttler, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Kulasekera, Rangana Herath, Shaminda Eranga, Lasith Malinga.

