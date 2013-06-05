India factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Strong batting throughout completed by captain MS Dhoni, the best finisher in world cricket. Won the last World Cup in a country where one-day cricket is king.

WEAKNESSES

Shortage of quality pace bowlers.

KEY PLAYER

Virat Kholi has matured into a classy, aggressive batsman who averages just under 50 in one-day internationals.

ODDS 7/1

SQUAD

MS Dhoni (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravinda Jadeja, Virat Kholi, Amit Mishra, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Vinay Kumar.

