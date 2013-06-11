Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON India won the toss and put West Indies in to bat in their Champions Trophy Group B match at the Oval on Tuesday.
Both teams won their opening matches in the tournament and victory would virtually guarantee a place in the semi-finals.
India named an unchanged side.
Johnson Charles will keep wicket for West Indies in place of the suspended Denesh Ramdin.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Injured opening batsman Murali Vijay has kept his place in India's squad for the final two tests against Australia, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya drops out with a shoulder problem.