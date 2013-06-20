Wijnaldum says consistency key for top-four ambitions
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
CARDIFF Early morning rain delayed the start of play in the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Thursday.
The rain had stopped before the scheduled start time of 10.30 a.m. (10.30 a.m. British time) but the covers were still in place over damp patches on the outfield.
The winners will play England in Sunday's final at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.