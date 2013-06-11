Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON India beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Champions Trophy Group B match at the Oval on Tuesday.
Scores:
West Indies 233-9 in 50 overs (J.Charles 60, D.Sammy 56 not out, R.Jadeja 5-36)
India 236-2 in 39.1 overs (S.Dhawan 102 not out, R.Sharma 52, D.Karthik 51 not out)
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Injured opening batsman Murali Vijay has kept his place in India's squad for the final two tests against Australia, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya drops out with a shoulder problem.