India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates as he reaches his century during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against the West Indies at The Oval cricket ground, London England June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON India beat West Indies by eight wickets in their Champions Trophy Group B match at the Oval on Tuesday.

Scores:

West Indies 233-9 in 50 overs (J.Charles 60, D.Sammy 56 not out, R.Jadeja 5-36)

India 236-2 in 39.1 overs (S.Dhawan 102 not out, R.Sharma 52, D.Karthik 51 not out)

