Wijnaldum says consistency key for top-four ambitions
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
CARDIFF India won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat in their Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff on Thursday.
India named an unchanged side while Sri Lanka made two changes.
All-rounder Jeevan Mendis replaced middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who has a groin injury, and pace bowler Thisara Perera was selected ahead of Shaminda Eranga.
The winners will play England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.
Teams:
India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.
Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Jeevan Mendis, Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga.
Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Richard Kettleborough (England)
(Reporting by John Mehaffey. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.