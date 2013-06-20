CARDIFF India won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat in their Champions Trophy semi-final in Cardiff on Thursday.

India named an unchanged side while Sri Lanka made two changes.

All-rounder Jeevan Mendis replaced middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal, who has a groin injury, and pace bowler Thisara Perera was selected ahead of Shaminda Eranga.

The winners will play England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

Teams:

India - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lanka - Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Jeevan Mendis, Angelo Mathews (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga.

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Richard Kettleborough (England)

(Reporting by John Mehaffey. Editing by Patrick Johnston)