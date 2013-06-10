Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan hits the ball towards the boundary against New Zealand during the ICC Champions Trophy group A cricket match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium in Cardiff June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

LONDON Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mahela Jayawardene have been officially reprimanded for excessive appealing during their Champions Trophy match against New Zealand on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.

The charges, to which both players pleaded guilty, were made by the umpires following a tense Group A game in Cardiff which New Zealand won by one wicket.

"Irrespective of the outcome of an umpire's decision, players are not entitled to prolonged appeals as these can be construed as pressuring the umpires," Andy Pycroft, a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, said in an ICC statement.

"Both the players accepted their mistake and apologised for their actions."

Sri Lanka's next match in the tournament is against hosts England at The Oval on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)