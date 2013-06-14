Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Rain delayed the start of play scheduled for 0930 GMT (10.30 a.m. BST) in the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and West Indies in Cardiff on Friday.
The winners will qualify for next week's semi-finals but if there is no play South Africa will advance because of their superior run rate.
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London; Editing by John O'Brien)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
LONDON Any attempt by Formula One to turn back the clock and return to V8 or V10 engines would be unacceptable to society and trigger a walkout by manufacturers, International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt has said.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.