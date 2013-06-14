West Indies' Tino Best bowls as South Africa's A B de Villiers during their ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

West Indies' Chris Gayle hits out during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match against South Africa at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa's Dale Steyn bowls as West Indies' Chris Gayle (left) and umpire Rod Tucker (centre) look on during the ICC Champions Trophy group B match at Cardiff Wales Stadium, Wales June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

South Africa advanced to the Champions Trophy semi-finals after their rain-affected Group B match against West Indies in Cardiff on Friday was tied on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Scores: South Africa 230 for six off 31 overs (C.Ingram 73; West Indies 190 for six off 26.1 overs.

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London)