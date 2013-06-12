South Africa's Dale Steyn celebrates with teammate Robin Peterson (R) after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez during the second day of their first test cricket match in Johannesburg, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

South Africa paceman Dale Steyn bowled at full intensity in the nets on Wednesday, raising hopes he will be fit for the crunch Champions Trophy game against West Indies on Friday.

Steyn missed the Proteas' opening two matches of the tournament with a side strain, but came through the side's net session in which he bowled at full pace.

"Dale is progressing quite well, he came through his net session today without any discomfort but the challenge is to watch him overnight to see if he wakes up with any stiffness," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"If he comes through tomorrow's (Thursday) net practice he should be available for selection."

South Africa lost their Group B opener to India by 26 runs, but bounced back with a 67-run win over Pakistan on Monday.

They need to beat West Indies in Cardiff to reach the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Nick Said in Cape Town,; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)