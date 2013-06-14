Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
West Indies won the toss and asked South Africa to bat in their Champions Trophy Group B match in Cardiff on Friday which was reduced to 31 overs a side after steady morning rain.
The winners will qualify for next week's semi-finals unless the match is washed out in which case South Africa will advance because of a superior run rate.
Fast bowler Dale Steyn returned to the South Africa side in place of left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso after recovering from injury.
West Indies batsman Devon Smith replaced the out-of-form Ramnaresh Sarwan and fast bowler Tino Best came in for Kemar Roach, who is ill.
Teams:
South Africa - Hashim Amla, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.
West Indies - Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Tino Best.
Umpires: Steve Davis and Rod Tucker (Australia).
(Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Mark Meadows and Clare Fallon)
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.