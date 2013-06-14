West Indies won the toss and asked South Africa to bat in their Champions Trophy Group B match in Cardiff on Friday which was reduced to 31 overs a side after steady morning rain.

The winners will qualify for next week's semi-finals unless the match is washed out in which case South Africa will advance because of a superior run rate.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn returned to the South Africa side in place of left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso after recovering from injury.

West Indies batsman Devon Smith replaced the out-of-form Ramnaresh Sarwan and fast bowler Tino Best came in for Kemar Roach, who is ill.

Teams:

South Africa - Hashim Amla, Colin Ingram, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Ryan McLaren, Robin Peterson, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Lonwabo Tsotsobe.

West Indies - Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Darren Bravo, Marlon Samuels, Devon Smith, Dwayne Bravo (captain), Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, Tino Best.

Umpires: Steve Davis and Rod Tucker (Australia).

(Writing by John Mehaffey in London, editing by Mark Meadows and Clare Fallon)