Britain Cricket - England Nets - The Oval - 31/5/17 England's Chris Woakes during nets Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON England bowler Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the Champions Trophy with a side strain picked up in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," the ECB said in a statement on Friday.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the Champions Trophy."

The 28-year-old bowled just two overs before leaving the field as England cantered to an eight-wicket victory after chasing down a victory target of 306 with 16 balls to spare.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer for the remainder of the tournament will follow in due course," the ECB added.

On his return from a maiden stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Woakes nursed a quadriceps niggle and missed two of the three one-dayers against South Africa that preceded the eight-team Champions Trophy.

Woakes' unavailability is a fresh setback for England's pace attack, especially after Jake Ball bled 82 runs in his 10 overs against Bangladesh and Ben Stokes's problematic knee prevented the all-rounder from bowling spells at full throttle.

England, who are eyeing a first global 50-overs title, face New Zealand in their next game at Cardiff on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)